Anger at “party” scenes in Limerick

A man is due in court later this month in relation to last night’s events in Limerick.

A number of fixed penalty notices were issued after hundreds of young people gathered in a housing estate near UL.

Videos posted online appear to show a crowd dancing, drinking and setting off fireworks at College Court in Castletroy.

Speaking on Tipp FM, Tipperary UL student Cian, said its unfair that all students have been tarred with the same brush as a result of what happened.

“I know it might seem large in the videos but and definitely was shocking and I’m not condoning any of the behaviour but a small group of people behaving in an irresponsible fashion definitely doesn’t represent the young people of Ireland.”

“We were all shocked to see the scenes of protests in Dublin – I don’t think anyone made the link to say those people represented the people of Dublin or the people of Ireland. So I don’t understand why young people are branded with all the same brush.”

University of Limerick officials are meeting today to discuss the fall out.

In a statement, they said “UL will take action with strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines.

One of the men arrested is due to appear before Limerick District Court on the 22nd March.

The other male arrested has been released without charge, he has been issued a fixed charge notice for public order offences.

Another man arrested under misuse of drugs legislation remains detained at Henry Street Garda station.

To date in excess of 50 Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued in relation to the gathering.