Almost 100 cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary over last two weeks

Health officials will meet today to discuss the ‘very concerning’ rise of Covid-19 cases, particularly in Dublin and Limerick.

It’s claimed the numbers contracting Covid-19 in the capital could double every two weeks if the current trends continue.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has urged people to limit their social contacts, and to stop family gatherings such as communions and christenings in private households.

The number of cases confirmed in Tipperary in the last fortnight stands at 97 with the total since the pandemic began now 734.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the current rise nationally as well as in Dublin will be on the agenda for today’s meeting.