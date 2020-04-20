Ahearn hopeful construction work can resume next month

A Tipperary Senator says he’s hopeful that Covid-19 restrictions can be eased on May 5th.

Praising the efforts of the public in flattening the curve of positive cases, Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn says that some work, including construction, could return on that date if current trends continue.

Current restrictions on non-essential work and travel have been in place since March 27th.

And Senator Ahearn told Tipp Today that he can see those restrictions being eased in two weeks time.

“If people keep doing what they’re doing, keeping as strict as possible within the measures, only doing essential driving if necessary I think we’re going to be at a place come the 5th of May where hopefully some restrictions might be eased.”

“Now we won’t be going back to a stage where we’ll have GAA matches in May or anything like that but we’ll certainly be in a position where construction work could be looked at as a possibility.”