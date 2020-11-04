Additional Gardaí assigned to Tipp

Garda instructors and their students have been deployed from the Garda College in Templemore to assist with implementing Level 5 Covid restrictions.

In all 260 personnel will be added to the existing Garda force across the country.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station says the extra allocation will be a boost to the Tipperary Division.

“Like any organisation when you are offered additional staff at the times we’re currently in they’re a welcome addition.”

“For Tipperary it means we have an extra 6 probationer Gardaí fresh from the training college and 19 staff members have been 19 staff members have been allocated to the county.”

“They will be utilised in beat patrols, high visibility checkpoints and also in the community engagement aspect of it.”

Gardaí are also reminding people in Tipperary that they are there to help out during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Inspector White says the longer evenings and fine weather of the earlier lockdown made things a little easier for people.

“Now we’re coming into the winter time and if there are people out there that need something to be collected in town just give us a call and we’ll be more than happy to give you a dig out.”

“Maybe not even the people themselves but someone close to them who maybe feel that my next door neighbour might need a phone call.”