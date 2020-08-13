ABP says Tipp staff have a clean bill of health

Meat processor ABP says there are no cases of Covid-19 among its workers in Nenagh or Cahir.

The company has issued a statement to Tipp FM, as the industry comes under the spotlight following large outbreaks of the virus in recent weeks.

ABP says it has initiated a comprehensive range of measures and developed indicators to assess the welfare of all employees from the outset of the crisis.

It says that breaks and start times are staggered, PPE has been made available to workers where appropriate, and everyone is temperature checked before they come on site.

The company says it has also introduced detailed protocols for staff who display any symptoms.

ABP states that there are no cases at the ABP plants in Nenagh or Cahir, and that they remain vigilant to the threat of the virus.