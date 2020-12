Tipperary’s Covid-19 incidence rate has dropped to 81 cases per 100,000 people.

Nine further cases were reported in the county last night out of a national increase of 306, as well as one additional death.

The national incidence rate dropped further to 89 cases per 100,000 people, with Donegal and Louth still the worst affected counties.

By contrast, Leitrim now has an incidence rate of 12.5 cases per 100,000 people, with only four new cases in the county over the last fortnight.