7 Covid patients in ICU at UHL with 5 at STGH

There are currently 38 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick and a further 34 at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Dublin hospitals are towards the top of the list for Covid-19 numbers, but the decrease in our local acute hospitals seems to have plateaued in recent days.

Of the 38 Covid patients in UHL, there are seven in intensive care, while there are five receiving critical care in Clonmel.

National hospitalisations continue to decline with 916 people being treated for Covid-19, including 160 in intensive care.