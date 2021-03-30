67 Covid patients in intensive care units

Covid-19 hospitalisations have dropped at University Hospital Limerick over the last week, but there has been a slight increase in Clonmel.

Latest figures show that 310 people are in Irish hospitals with the virus, down from 342 seven days previously.

In that time, Covid hospitalisations at UHL have dropped from 21 to 12, however six of those people are currently receiving critical care.

Over the course of the week, the number of Covid-19 patients at South Tipp General Hospital doubled from three to six.

There are 67 people with Covid-19 in intensive care across the country, down from 80 one week ago.