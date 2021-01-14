63 further Covid related deaths confirmed

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet later to discuss the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country’s hospitals.

Latest figures show there are 1,770 patients with the virus in hospitals, which includes 176 in ICU.

Yesterday saw the second highest number of deaths associated with the disease with 63 reported.

A further 3,569 infections were detected including 35 in Tipperary bringing our 14-day incidence rate to 912.5 per 100,000 people. Nationally the rate is 1448.8.

The Chief Medical Officer says there’s still a “long, long way to go” in the fight against the virus.