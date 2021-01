The Chief Medical Officer is warning the high number of daily deaths linked to Covid-19 is likely to continue.

46 were reported yesterday, the highest number on a single day since April, while 44 of those passed away this month.

3,086 cases were reported, which is the lowest number since New Year’s Day including 52 in Tipperary.

Last night, 1,690 people with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals, which included a record number of patients in ICU at 160.