Covid-19 hospitalisations are continuing to decline in most parts of the country, particularly at South Tipp General Hospital.

The Clonmel facility has seen its total drop to 19 last night from 31 seven days previously – a figure which had been the highest of any hospital outside of Dublin.

Covid-19 hospitalisations have risen slightly however at University Hospital Limerick to 24.

Nationally, there are 461 people with the virus at Irish hospitals including 110 in intensive care.