46 more Covid cases confirmed in Tipperary

Healthcare workers are under “unrelenting strain” due to patients presenting with Covid-19, according to the HSE CEO.

Paul Reid advised people not to take heed of anyone who dismisses the virus, and said it is insulting to patients and frontline staff.

93 additional deaths linked with the disease were announced last night – the highest daily number since the pandemic began, while a further 2,001 cases were detected including 46 in Tipperary.

1,558 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Premier County in the last fortnight.

Last night, there were 1,897 patients receiving treatment in public hospitals, while nationally 209 people with the virus were in intensive care.