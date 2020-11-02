44 Covid-19 patients in ICU

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital has reached its lowest figure in over 2 weeks.

A total of 268 patients with Covid-19 are in hospitals across the country, including 44 receiving critical care.

Tipperary’s 14-day incidence rate of the virus is 130.4 cases per 100,000 people, a figure which is only lower in Wicklow and Leitrim.

The national incidence rate continues to drop to its current total of 253 cases per 100,000.

Meanwhile despite a reduced national trolley total in hospitals, University Hospital Limerick remains severely overcrowded this afternoon.

53 patients are on trolleys at the Dooradoyle Hospital, over three times higher than the next highest total on the list – 16 at Cork University Hospital.

Nationally, 179 people are without a proper bed at the country’s hospitals.