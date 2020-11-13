Over 40 Covid-19 patients at UHL

Despite a steady decline in Covid-19 hospitalisations, the number at University Hospital Limerick is rising.

41 patients with the virus were being treated there last night, the highest total in the country and an increase of five on yesterday’s figure.

UHL is continuing to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak on one of its wards.

By comparison, South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel is treating two patients with Covid-19.

Nationally, there are 275 patients with Covid in hospital, including 38 in intensive care.