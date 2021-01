The HSE says hospitals are coping with the current levels of Covid-19, but remain under significant pressure.

A further 8 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed last night with 2,121 new cases including 38 in Tipperary.

The county’s 14-day incidence rate stands at 964, meaning that around one in every 100 people in Tipperary has contracted the virus in the last fortnight.

There were 1,911 patients with Covid in hospital last night – and 199 in intensive care.