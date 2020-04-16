34 patients treated for Covid-19 in Limerick and Clonmel

10 patients were being treated in intensive care units at University Hospital Limerick and South Tipp General, as of last night.

Latest HSE stats have also revealed extensive detail about critical care capacity at local acute hospitals.

The figures show that, as of 8 o’clock last night, nine patients with Covid-19 were in critical care at UHL with a further eight vacant beds available in the ICU.

A total of 31 patients with Covid-19 have been treated at the Limerick facility since the outbreak began.

The HSE figures also that there was one patient with Covid-19 in intensive care at South Tipperary General Hospital last night, and that one further critical care bed was vacant.

Three cases of Covid-19 have been treated at the Clonmel facility in total so far.

There are 142 patients with Covid-19 in critical care across the country, with 127 vacant beds in those units.