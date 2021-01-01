25 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Tipperary

NPHET hopes to have the number of Covid-19 cases below 1,200 a day by the end of January.

The Department of Health expects high cases numbers in the next ten days as a result of fewer people coming forward for testing over the Christmas period.

Yesterday, it confirmed 1,620 new cases and twelve additional deaths.

25 new cases were confirmed in Tipperary on Thursday.

Professor Philip Nolan says that if the reproduction rates remain high we could see over 2,000 cases a day by the end of this month.