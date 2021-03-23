233 Covid cases confirmed in Tipperary over the last fortnight

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has ruled out a regional approach to restrictions across Ireland.

Leitrim, Kilkenny, Monaghan and Mayo have had an average of less than five cases a day over the past five days while in Tipp that number stands at 20.

A further 520 new cases were recorded nationally yesterday including 17 in the Premier County while there were 342 people in public hospitals last night – a reduction of 24 in the past 24 hours.

Doctor Ronan Glynn says Ireland must take a national approach when it comes to restrictions.

Meanwhile the chair of NPHET’s Modelling Group says there is “some concern” around a possible increase in Covid-19 cases in children following the reopening of schools.

However, Professor Philip Nolan says transmission rates remain “very low”.

It comes as an outbreak of the virus has forced the closure of a school in Carrick-on-Suir.

Parents of pupils at the Presentation Convent Primary School were informed yesterday morning that classes would be suspended with immediate effect.