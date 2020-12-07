232 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals

There are five people hospitalised with Covid-19 at South Tipperary General in Clonmel, and a further six at University Hospital Limerick.

Hospitalisations in the region have remained relatively steady over the last week, with none of those people receiving critical care at either hospital.

Nationally, there are 232 people in hospital with Covid-19, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

The Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary stands at 90 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the national average of 81