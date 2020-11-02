23 news cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Tipperary

The national 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has continued to fall for the sixth day in a row – and decreased 18 percent in the past week.

It now stands at 253 per 100,000 as 552 new cases of the virus were reported last night – as well as two additional deaths.

The incidence rate for Tipperary is now 130.4 which is the third lowest in the country.

23 new cases were confirmed in the Premier County yesterday with 208 in the fortnight to October 31st.

44 people are in ICU for the second day in a row – the highest number since late-May.