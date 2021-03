The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has risen from 559 to 587 in the past week.

The Department of Health confirmed 769 new cases last night, which is the highest number since the end of February.

30 of these were in the Premier County.

Two more deaths associated with the disease were reported.

Last night in public hospitals there were 366 people with the virus, which is a three percent increase from last Sunday.