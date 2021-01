2,944 more people have tested positive for the virus, and thirteen more patients have died.

56 new cases were reported in Tipperary yesterday bringing to 1,529 the number of confirmed cases in the last fortnight.

1,928 people are now being treated in hospital for the infection, including 195 patients are in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer has issued another warning to employers, saying people should not go to work today if they can do the job from home.