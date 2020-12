15 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tipperary last night as part of a national increase of 310.

15 further Covid-related deaths have also been announced in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 2,117.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate is 79 cases per 100,000 people, with Tipperary’s rate only marginally lower.

Donegal and Kilkenny continue to have the worst infection rates in the country, with Westmeath and Leitrim the best performing counties.