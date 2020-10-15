132 Covid-19 cases recorded in Tipperary over the last fortnight

From midnight tonight, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will be placed on level four restrictions until November 10th.

It means all non-essential retail will close, only key workers should travel to work, while gyms and hairdressers will close.

The entire country has also been placed on an enhanced level three, where all visits to homes or gardens are banned with some essential exemptions.

Only up to 6 people from two households can meet outdoors and the exemptions allowing club championships to continue have been removed.

There were a record 1,095 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the Republic last evening and five more deaths.

246 of the cases are in Dublin, with 185 in Meath, 128 in Cavan and 118 in Cork.

11 cases were confirmed in Tipperary bringing the number of new cases in the last fortnight to 132 in the Premier County.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 came down last night from 234 to 214 while the number in intensive care remained at 30.

Meanwhile as of 8 o’clock last night there were no Intensive Care Beds available at South Tipp General Hospital – with one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the critical care unit.