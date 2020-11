The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary is continuing to rise during Level 5.

8,832 people will receive the payment in the Premier County this week – 1,060 more applicants than last week. Nationally, just under 330,000 people are receiving the PUP this week at a cost of €95.5m to the Department of Social Protection.

The Accommodation and Food Service sectors continue to be the worst affected, making up almost a third of all PUP applicants.