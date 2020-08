900 people in Tipperary have closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment over the last 7 days.

According to the Department of Social Protection 6,700 people in the Premier County are in receipt of the payment.

This is down from 7,600 on August 11th and down over 12,000 from its peak on May 5th.

Nationally the payment has seen a decrease in demand of 61 percent since its peak on May 5th with 262,500 paid last week.