There are 77 confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick, according to latest figures.

HSE stats, collected last night, show that 11 of those people are receiving critical care.

Meanwhile, there are no confirmed cases of the virus at South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel, but four people are suspected of having Covid-19 including one in intensive care.

Nationally, there are 91 confirmed cases being treated in intensive care – the lowest figure since March 28th.