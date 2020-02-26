Coronavirus could affect tourism in Tipperary

Tourism in Tipperary could be affected by the rise in coronavirus cases around Europe, as travel restrictions come into play.

According to the latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report by GeoDirectory, the accommodation and food services sectors in Tipperary currently stand in the middle of national trends.

The report looked at hotels, restaurants, bars, B&Bs and other areas and found that it represents 13% of the commercial base in Tipperary.

CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh told Tipp FM News, while this is a strong figure, there are concerns that this could dip if coronavirus affects tourism.

He said Tipperary is at 13%, while some counties are up at 24% and others are as low as 8%. This figure could become more relevant if coronavirus starts to affect people holidaying here, he added.

Listen to a snippet here;