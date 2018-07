The refurbished Cormac’s Chapel at the Rock of Cashel has re-opened to the public this morning.

Scaffolding went up on the site in 2010 for the project, and the chapel had to be dried out for 3 years before work could commence.

It was officially unveiled yesterday by Commissioner at the Office of Public Works, John McMahon.

Michelle O’ Dea, Senior Conservation Architect with the OPW explains the work they undertook.