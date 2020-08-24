Cormac Drive Residents to Meet Council Today

A meeting is to take place later today between Tipperary County Council officials and residents of a Nenagh housing estate regarding a disputed development.

Last week, residents at Cormack Drive began a protest against the start of works on a new 12-house project on a nearby green-field area.

It’s understood they have discovered a written agreement from over 30 years ago that no further development would take place in the area.

Works have been suspended on site ahead of the meeting this afternoon, which will involve resident representatives as well as Council housing officials and local councillors.