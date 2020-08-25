Cormac Drive Residents and Council at Impasse Over Development

The residents of a Nenagh housing estate say they’ve reached an impasse with the council.

A meeting took place yesterday afternoon between representatives of the Cormack Drive residents’ association and members of the housing department.

Locals want to prevent the development of 12 social houses on a nearby greenfield site because they say the council agreed in the early 90s that no further developments would take place there.

However, chairperson of the residents’ group, Michael Ryan says that original agreement seems to have been lost over time and that the council want to go ahead with their plans.