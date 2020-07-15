Coonan says future of Roscrea Leisure Centre is safe

There is no question of the swimming pool in Roscrea closing.

That’s according to Councillor Noel Coonan who is a board member of Roscrea Leisure Centre.

He was responding to fears expressed by fellow Councillor Shane Lee who had expressed concerns for the future of the centre which has been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The leisure centre is subsidised to the tune of 145,000 each year by Tipperary County Council.

Councillor Noel Coonan says the current plan is to reopen in September – however if it’s included in the July Stimulus Package that may be brought forward to August.

“There’s absolutely no question of the pool closing.”

“I hate that negativity in relation to anybody or anything in Roscrea. The board has made a statement that it will open in September at the latest.”

“And as you know the pandemic – all the difficulties that have arisen. And when the pool and gym reopen they will be very much at a reduced capacity. Of course the sauna and the steam room will be closed altogether.”