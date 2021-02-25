Convent Road in Clonmel reopens as river levels slowly subside

Most of the major flood related road closures in south and west Tipperary have now been lifted.

Heavy rain forced heavy swelling of many rivers in the region, including the Suir, the Aherlow and the Tar.

Following decreasing levels on the river Suir, the “Glass” Bridge in Clonmel reopened earlier and the Convent Road has also reopened to traffic this evening.

All road users should travel with caution and care as there is still some surface water on many routes in the county, and there are still some closures in place on local roads.