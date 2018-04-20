Contracts being signed this morning for new Clonmel Garda station

Contracts are being signed this morning which will bring a new Garda station for Clonmel a step closer.

Minister for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran will officially sign documents bringing the long awaited project to the next stage.

A new state of the art station is to be built on part of the Kickham Barracks site in the town.

It follows years of promises for a new district HQ in the town amid fears that the current building on Emmet street is not fit for purpose and poses a serious fire safety risk.

It’s hoped that a new station will be up and running on the Kickham barracks site in 2020.

Tipperary Independant Deputy Michael Lowry says its been a long time coming