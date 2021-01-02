Contract for new Ballina-Killaloe bridge to be awarded in first half of this year

The main contract for the 40 million euro bypass of Ballina and Killaloe is expected to be awarded in the first half of 2021.

The December meeting of Nenagh Municipal District heard an update on the long awaited project which will see a new Shannon bridge crossing easing the traffic congestion in the area.

Tipp County Council says the main contract for works will be awarded in Quarter 1 or 2 of this year, and that it’ll take approximately three years to complete.

A minor works contract for site clearance and laying a section of sewer has been awarded recently.