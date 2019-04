There are calls for barriers to be erected along a popular walkway in Thurles to block sulkies from travelling on it.

Councillor Jim Ryan raised the issue of the Lady’s Way walkway at this months meeting of the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District.

The walkway, which borders the River Suir between the Mill Road and the Turtulla Bridge in the town, is very popular with pedestrians.

However, Cllr Ryan says sulkies have become a problem for those wishing to use the route.