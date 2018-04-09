Concerns raised again about sulky racing

Concerns over sulky racing in Tipperary have been raised once again.

It follows an incident near Knocklofty in Clonmel last week where a horse collapsed from exhaustion while pulling a sulky.

The racing of sulky’s on roads across the Premier County is a contentious issue.

Many have expressed strong opposition to the holding of such events while some of those involved say its part of their culture.

Councillor David Doran says this latest incident is another example of why this should be banned outright on our roads.

The racing of sulky’s on public roads has come in for strong criticism in the past.

Numerous videos have been posted online of roads being effectively taken over for this purpose.

Councillor Doran says all sides need to sit down and address the situation before there’s a tragedy.