Concerns have been raised for the future of bingo across Tipperary and the rest of the country.

The Gambling and Lotteries Bill 2019 is due to be signed into law on Wednesday.

At present organisers of bingo can pay out between 75 and 85% of the takings – the new legislation would only allow them to pay out up to 50% of the takings on the game.

Ann Hennessy is a member of the committee which runs the weekly community bingo in Cahir.

She says the changes would sound the death knell for them.