Concerns about proposed housing development in Tipp town

Concerns have been expressed about the impact a new housing development in Tipp town will have on traffic levels.

County Council plans to build 28 new houses at Knockenrawley were approved at this weeks meeting of the local authority.

While all councillors welcomed the provision of much needed local authority housing some fears were raised that the extra traffic will impact on what is an increasingly busy area.

Local representative Denis Leahy says while everyone recognises the need for houses existing residents are concerned.