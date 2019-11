Concerns have been raised at the lack of action by the OPW in removing horses from a field they own in Thurles.

The field in question at Gortataggart is earmarked for use as a depot by the contractors engaged by the Council to carry out the multi-million Euro revamp of Liberty Square.

According to Councillor Jim Ryan the OPW’s property management section are working on the issue.

However he fears the situation could get out of hand.