Concerns over new bill relating to Mother and Baby Homes

It’s claimed a new bill which would allow for the exhumation of remains at mother and baby homes could damage survivors’ chances of finding out what happened to their loved ones.

That’s according to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties who were before the Oireachtas Children’s Committee yesterday on the Institutional Burials Bill.

PRO of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance Breeda Murphy says the legislation would have a bearing on homes across the country including Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea.

“What we have to remember is that for Sean Ross Abbey in Tipperary 6,414 women were admitted and 6,079 children were there and 1,024 children died.”

“The Sisters themselves only have records for 269 of those.”

“So what is at the kernel of this is that so many children and mothers – maybe up to 20 mothers of Sean Ross – are inappropriately buried. That’s a polite way of saying it.”