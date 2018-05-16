Concerns over the future of the Canon Hayes centre in Tipp town

Concerns have been expressed for the future of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary town,

with a public meeting planned for next week.

There are warnings that without Government support, the future of the facility looks bleak.

Chairman of the Canon Hayes center in Tipperary Town Martin Quinn, says that a recent decision by the Department of Sport that the centre is not in a disadvantaged area, has been a slap in the face to funding efforts.

Martin Quinn says that over the last 16 months, huge efforts have been put in to keeping the centre up and running, meeting huge insurance costs as well as tackling urgent maintenance issues.

He warns that without adequate funding to upgrade existing facilities and get the tennis court open, the centre is in immediate danger of closure.

A public meeting on the situation is being held at the centre on Monday May 21st and people are being urged to attend in order to safeguard the future of the complex.