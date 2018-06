Motorists in Tipperary town have been expressing their concerns about a new traffic layout on Bridge street.



Works at Crosses Corner, by the traffic lights on the Main Street, have been ongoing for a number of weeks.

Vehicles travelling up the hill on Bridge Street will no longer have two lanes, and instead one lane will be used for those going in all three directions.

Cashel/Tipp municipal district Engineer Aidan Finn explains why the new layout is necessary…