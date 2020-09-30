Concern over illegal fireworks in Thurles

People in Thurles will not tolerate the illegal use of fireworks in the run-up to Halloween.

That’s the message from local activist Tommy Barrett following incidents in parts of the town over the weekend.

He says fireworks were thrown at houses and cars in the Loughtagalla Park area causing some damage.

It’s understood Gardaí have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incidents.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Tommy Barrett said teenagers need to realise the dangers posed by fireworks.

“It is frightening people. I know Thurles Gardaí have had a number of complaints.”

“We don’t want anyone getting injured and I know young people probably don’t mean any harm. But just to be aware that their actions can have dangerous consequences for members of the public and indeed to them themselves.”

“It’s not the kind of behaviour that we want to promote – we don’t want to normalise it. We want to speak out when we see something like this going on and we need to say that we won’t tolerate it in our area.”