Concern over grave costs in Tipperary

There have been calls for the cost of opening and closing graves in Tipperary to be regularised.

It comes amid claims that the cost differs widely across the County.

Sinn Fein Councillor David Doran told the latest meeting of Tipperary County Council that it is more expensive to open a grave in Thurles than in Clonmel.

He has also criticised the higher cost of opening a grave on weekends and bank holidays.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Councillor Doran said the cost should be regularised across Tipperary.