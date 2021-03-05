Concern over delay in rolling out Covid vaccine in parts of Tipperary

A healthcare centre in West Tipperary has yet to receive any Covid-19 vaccines.

As a result the centre in Cappawhite hasn’t been able to vaccinate any of its patients.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says a large number of them are elderly.

He has raised the issue with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who says vaccines will now be administered at the Cappawhite Healthcare Centre on Tuesday.

“This is extremely worrying for all the patients and the GP concerned because the centre has 204 patients over the age of 70 with 34 of these over 85. No one – including the over 85s – have received a vaccine.”

“This is extremely worrying because we have other area’s around the country where all over 85s have been vaccinated and they’re starting to do people in their 70s but yet in Cappawhite we have no one vaccinated at all.”