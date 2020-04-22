Community Assessment Hub for COVID patients needing face-to-face assessment to be set up in South Tipperary

A Community Assessment Hub for people with mild Covid-19 symptoms is being established in Cahir.

Management in the HSE South East have announced the details of its Hubs, after a similar service was opened in Roscrea for the mid-west region in recent weeks.

These Community Assessment Hubs are for patients with a definite or presumptive Covid-19 diagnosis, and who are in need of a face-to-face clinical assessment.

Two such facilities have already opened in the region in Kilkenny and Waterford, with a south Tipperary hub at Cahir Primary Care Centre expected to come into operation over the next two weeks.

This service is designed to take pressure off the acute hospital system, by assisting patients who don’t require immediate hospital care.

One such hub has been up and running at the Cré House Health Centre in Roscrea in recent weeks, to cater for patients in north Tipperary.

The hubs are operational from 8am to 8pm daily, and are only accessible following referral by their GP.