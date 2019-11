On his first visit to Tipperary since the county lost its Garda divisional headquarters to Ennis, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris moved to assure people that Tipperary is not being short changed.

Speaking to councillors at the Joint Policing Committee meeting in Thurles, Commissioner Harris said the new policing model will mean more and not less for the premier county.

He told Tipp FM News the restructuring will deliver more staff and resources to the area, rather than less.