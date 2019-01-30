Closing date looming for LIS and CIS applications

Tipperary County Council is reminding people that the closing date for receipt of completed Local Improvement Scheme and Community Involvement Scheme forms is tomorrow.

The applications have to be with the Roads Department of the local authority by 12 noon.

The Local Improvement Scheme Forms must have a map attached in order that the Municipal District Engineers can locate the road which is the subject of the application.

However if there is any chance that the form may not reach them by the closing time applicants are advised to let the Roads Department know by email or telephone.

The phone number is 0761 065000.

Local Improvement Scheme -Email – [email protected]

Community Involvement Scheme – Email – [email protected]