Clonmel vaccination centre ready for operation

The HSE’s vaccination centre in Clonmel is ready for operation as part of the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The centre at Clonmel Park Hotel will begin operating in late March or early April as needed.

South Tipperary General Hospital will operate the centre in Clonmel, which will be available for a minimum of six months.

Vaccination centres like this one will help rollout vaccines alongside GP surgeries and pharmacies however the HSE says that the utilisation of the centre will be subject to the number of staff and vaccines available.